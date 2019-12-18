Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a woman who allegedly took a child without consent.
"From what we understand at this point, this individual was not supposed to have custody of this child, having her connection to him severed in Orangeburg County Family Court," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
"However there are investigators out there right now looking for her and this toddler,” he said.
Investigators are searching for 34-year-old Ellen Peters of a North.
Investigators say that allege Peters took the child without permission sometime on Sunday.
Family and friends say she could have relocated in Dorchester County, investigators said.
Peters is said to be driving a grey 2002 Toyota Corolla with a S.C. license plate number of 7248-MX.
The North woman is described as a blonde-haired white female standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall while weighing around 150 pounds.
If anyone has any information on Peter's whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-4147 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
