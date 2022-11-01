North woman guilty of forgery

Amy H. Chavis, 40, of 125 Wesmoor Road, North, pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Roger M. Young sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Chavis to pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of receiving stolen goods valued $2,000 or less.

In other pleas:

• Janet Melissa Burchfield, 52, of 1405 Maurice Avenue, Darlington, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one gram or less of cocaine.

Young sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He also ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Kenyata Montriane Disher, 39, of 1091 Woods Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to throwing bodily fluids by a prisoner on a law enforcement officer and entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request.

Young sentenced him to 55 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave him credit for time served.

• Brandon Payne Frazier, 22, of 1012 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.

Young sentenced him to seven days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Wayne Anthony Frazier, 55, 1716 Dragstrip Road, North, pleaded guilty to second-offense DUI less than .10.

Young sentenced him to 40 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of two counts of third-offense or subsequent driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI; and one count each of open container of beer in a motor vehicle and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

• Labesha Adrina Glover, 43, of 1723 Central Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to instigating a riot.

Young sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

Her charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dismissed at her preliminary hearing.

• Michael Tyrone Golson, 34, of 416 Glenfield Circle Apt. D-8, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Young sentenced him to 65 days at the detention center and gave him credit for time served.

• Michael Ray Hammond, 48, of 1765 AZ Road, North, pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Young sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

He gave Hammond credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Henry Haygood III, 50, of 1197 Windsor Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender DUS, second-offense DUI less than .10, second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and third-degree domestic violence.

Haygood was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Young sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 48 days there.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: third or subsequent offense DUS license suspended for DUI, operating a vehicle which is not registered and licensed and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

• Edward Haynes, 42, of 892 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of pistol and possession of a stolen pistol.

He was originally charged with possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony but pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol instead.

Young sentenced him to prison for 219 days and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and possession of a stolen pistol.