North shooting suspect sought

North police are asking the public to help them find a 25-year-old Neeses man accused of shooting a 19-year-old on Saturday.

Jaqueri Dasean Alfred Geiger, of 527 Dragstrip Road, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Saturday’s incident started with a fight in the parking lot of the Palm Pantry, a gas station at 4601 Savannah Highway, North Police Chief Lin Shirer said.

When he and police arrived, “all parties had left the scene.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported the teen from a location at North Road and Shillings Bridge Road to the emergency department at the Regional Medical Center.

The injured 19-year-old is expected to recover from the gunshot wound he received to the left side of his chest, Shirer said over the weekend.

Saturday’s incident was the second shooting to take place in North this year. A suspect is facing an attempted murder charge in a February shooting incident, Shirer added.

Shirer asks anyone with information about Geiger’s whereabouts to contact the North Police Department at 803-247-5801. The identities of people providing tips, “will be kept in the strictest confidences,” Shirer said.

