North shooting suspect in custody
North shooting suspect in custody

A suspect in last weekend’s shooting incident is now in custody, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.

Jaqueri Dasean Alfred Geiger, 25, of 527 Dragstrip Road, Neeses, turned himself in to law enforcement officials.

He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting that took place Aug. 29 at the Palm Pantry gas station. A 19-year-old was injured.

An Orangeburg County magistrate set Geiger’s bond at $160,000 cash or surety.

As part of his bond conditions, Geiger must wear a GPS monitor if released, Shirer said.

Jaqueri Dasean Alfred Geiger

Geiger

 SOURCE: NORTH POLICE

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

