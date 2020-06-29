North man robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A North man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday by three men who claimed to have met him prison, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery occurred after the man visited a friend at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Judicial Circle in Orangeburg.

When he attempted to return to his vehicle, the three men approached him and asked him what he had.

One man pointed a firearm at him while the other two emptied his pockets of $400 in cash, he said.

In other reports:

• A woman reported that someone stole her 2018 blue Nissan Sentra from Moss Street, in Bowman, on Sunday morning.

It was later recovered.

• Someone stole a 2015 silver Buick Lacrosse from Auto Maxx, located at 2495 Magnolia Street, in Orangeburg.

The vehicle is valued at $10,000.

• Someone stole a red Dayton 5500 watt generator from the bed of a pickup truck parked at the Comfort Inn and Suites, located on Citadel Road, in Orangeburg, on Friday.

It is valued at $2,300.