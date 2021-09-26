North man guilty of sexually exploiting a child; judge suggests 10 years in psych hospital

The man told deputies he’d confronted a relative over photos Teran was said to have taken of a toddler.

The man sent Teran to his bedroom for the night, but Teran sneaked out of a window and ran away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another witness reported that she and Teran were babysitting the child when she fell asleep for a few minutes.

She claimed that when she woke up, Teran was standing over the sleeping child taking photographs of the child’s unclothed body.

Acquaintances told Teran’s relatives where he was in Lexington County.

Once he was located and brought to Orangeburg, Teran allegedly admitted taking photos to upload to a pedophile website.

Teran forfeited a silver HP laptop and a black LG cellphone to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a court document, Teran admitted that the electronics he forfeited were used to commit crimes.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.