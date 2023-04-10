A North man has been charged after weapons and illegal narcotics were seized during a late-night traffic stop, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“The Special Operations unit pulled a vehicle over after observing the driver make at least one traffic violation,” Ravenell said in a release.

“During their investigation, they subsequently found a rifle, a handgun and a quantity of drugs in the car,” he said.

Special Operations officers were patrolling the Highway 4 area just after 11 p.m. Thursday when they spotted a vehicle traveling left of center, the sheriff said.

When the vehicle was stopped on nearby Dragstrip Road, investigators noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside. A search of the vehicle was then made after the driver was asked to exit the vehicle.

Investigators allegedly located a “bag containing a large amount of marijuana,” five clear bags of a rock-like substance, a handgun, an open bottle of wine and also an open bottle of whiskey, as well as a loaded AK-47, per the incident report.

Dell McMichael, 36, was charged with:

• Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon

• Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

• Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

• Trafficking methamphetamine

• Possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic

The Riptide Road man was denied bond during a hearing on Friday.

When McMichael was taken into custody, he was out on bond for at least three previous weapons charges as well as a criminal sexual conduct charge, Ravenell said.

“Weapons and drugs in the possession of a convicted felon,” Ravenell said. “We catch them over and over. Another example of catch and release.”