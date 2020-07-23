North man facing gun charges

After a little while, Quijada’s girlfriend arrived at the scene. She said someone else fired the shots in the middle of the night.

Quijada has not been charged with shooting at his neighbors’ home.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Quijada’s bond at $125,000 cash or surety.

In an unrelated incident report, a woman reported that a man raped her in Neeses just before midnight Tuesday.

She told deputies that she was inside the kitchen when a man that she knew “snatched the door open” and approached her.

She alleged that he then threw her over his shoulder and took her to her bedroom where he raped her. She reported telling the man “no” several times.

The woman said someone she knew stopped by the house and distracted the man long enough for her to retreat to her personal vehicle and leave.

She claims the man then followed her and “rammed” her rear driver’s side door with this truck, but she continued driving until she arrived at a safe address to call for help.

A friend transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

