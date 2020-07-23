North man facing gun charges

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 26-year-old North man is facing gun charges.
Nicholas Andrew Quijada, of 241 Summer Camp Road, is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
The residents of a Summer Camp Road home heard shots just after midnight Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
When they got up in the morning, they saw that a bullet struck an interior wall and outside of the home.
When they were outside, they also heard another gunshot.
The two alleged that Quijada exited his home, fired a shot, got into his blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup and left.
A deputy responding to the scene spotted Quijada heading away and initiated a traffic stop.
Quijada allegedly told the deputy he had a firearm in a bag that he uses for work, but didn’t have a concealed weapons permit.
The deputy wrote in his report that Quijada denied firing any weapon at his neighbors or their home, but said he fired his gun in the air to clear a round from the chamber.
The deputy took the firearm from Quijada’s truck. He reported a round was still in the chamber.
After a little while, Quijada’s girlfriend arrived at the scene. She said someone else fired the shots in the middle of the night.
Quijada has not been charged with shooting at his neighbors’ home.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Quijada’s bond at $125,000 cash or surety.
In an unrelated incident report, a woman reported that a man raped her in Neeses just before midnight Tuesday.
She told deputies that she was inside the kitchen when a man that she knew “snatched the door open” and approached her.
She alleged that he then threw her over his shoulder and took her to her bedroom where he raped her. She reported telling the man “no” several times.
The woman said someone she knew stopped by the house and distracted the man long enough for her to retreat to her personal vehicle and leave.
She claims the man then followed her and “rammed” her rear driver’s side door with this truck, but she continued driving until she arrived at a safe address to call for help.
A friend transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
