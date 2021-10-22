 Skip to main content
North man facing child pornography charges
breaking

North man facing child pornography charges

S.C. Attorney General logo

South Carolina Attorney General

A North man is accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material and sending sexually explicit images to a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

Kirkland Lee Craven, 21, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

If convicted, Craven could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office took Craven into custody on Tuesday.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

