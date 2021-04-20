North man charged in weekend shooting; injured man still in ICU

A 34-year-old North man is accused of shooting a man Saturday afternoon at a Colter Street residence.
Rashard Akeem Robinson, of 133 Parkwood Avenue, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
The injured man, 39, has multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and one to his leg, warrants state.
North Police Chief Lin Shirer said the injured man remains in the intensive care unit at a trauma hospital.
Warrants allege Robinson shot the man “multiple times with intent to kill.”
The injured man and witnesses identified Robinson as the alleged shooter to law enforcement officers.
A woman was also shot on Saturday afternoon. Robinson has not been charged with shooting the woman.
The 23-year-old woman told police that someone shot her at an area outside of the North town limits. Afterward, she drove to the landing zone set up for the helicopter that transported the man to a hospital.
The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The North Police Department is investigating the shooting scene on Colter Road, Shirer said.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene agents and the North Police Department are investigating the shooting incident involving the woman.
Investigators believe the shootings are not random, Shirer added.
If Robinson is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant did not set bond on Robinson on Tuesday. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
