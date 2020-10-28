North man assaulted, suffers major head injury

A North man suffered a major head injury and bleeding on his brain after someone assaulted him around midnight Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A Bull Swamp Road woman called deputies after she heard someone knocking on her door for nearly 30 minutes.

She didn’t answer the door and thought the stranger may have been intoxicated.

Deputies found the man on the ground behind a trailer.

He was bleeding from his mouth and ear. He also had swelling around his head, the incident report states.

He wasn’t able to communicate.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center where he’s undergoing treatment.

