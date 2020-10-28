 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North man assaulted, suffers major head injury
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

North man assaulted, suffers major head injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Police, illustration

A North man suffered a major head injury and bleeding on his brain after someone assaulted him around midnight Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A Bull Swamp Road woman called deputies after she heard someone knocking on her door for nearly 30 minutes.

She didn’t answer the door and thought the stranger may have been intoxicated.

Deputies found the man on the ground behind a trailer.

He was bleeding from his mouth and ear. He also had swelling around his head, the incident report states.

He wasn’t able to communicate.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center where he’s undergoing treatment.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
1
3
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News