A North man is accused of threatening to burn his home with his wife inside, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Vance Derek Felkel, 55, of River Rest Road, is facing the charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He surrendered at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West released him on a personal recognizance bond.

The charge stems from a May 27 incident.

Felkel’s wife claims Felkel got into a fight with his brother and she tried to break it up, according to an incident report.

Her husband became upset with her, she said.

Felkel allegedly attacked her verbally, she said. The wife claims he soon began yelling at her.

She claims Felkel then threatened to burn the house with her inside.

Felkel allegedly got a bottle of lighter fluid and began to pour it inside the house. His wife claims he told her that she better leave because he was going to burn the house down.

She then called for law enforcement.

She was able to record video of the alleged incident on her cellphone.

If Felkel is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.