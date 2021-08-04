North man accused of pointing gun at a father, son; 8-year-old: ‘My heart stopped’

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A North man is accused of pointing a gun at a father and his 8-year-old son after a traffic dispute, according to an incident report and warrants.

Michael Ray Hammond, 46, of AZ Road, North, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

A man called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday to report that the passenger in a white Jeep Cherokee pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him and his 8-year-old son, who were in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.

The Ford’s driver said he was on Chestnut Street near the Prince of Orange Mall when he noticed the Jeep behind him. He said the Jeep’s horn was honking.

The Jeep pulled up next to the Ford. The Ford’s driver alleges the Jeep’s passenger pointed a pistol at him as they continued on Chestnut Street toward Old Riley Street.

The 8-year-old told police, “My heart stopped” when he saw the pistol pointed at his dad.

Hammond was a passenger in the Jeep, which also contained the driver and the driver’s infant son, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He told police someone else honked their horn, not the Jeep, the report said.