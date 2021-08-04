North man accused of pointing gun at a father, son; 8-year-old: ‘My heart stopped’

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A North man is accused of pointing a gun at a father and his 8-year-old son after a traffic dispute, according to an incident report and warrants.
Michael Ray Hammond, 46, of AZ Road, North, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
A man called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday to report that the passenger in a white Jeep Cherokee pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him and his 8-year-old son, who were in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.
The Ford’s driver said he was on Chestnut Street near the Prince of Orange Mall when he noticed the Jeep behind him. He said the Jeep’s horn was honking.
The Jeep pulled up next to the Ford. The Ford’s driver alleges the Jeep’s passenger pointed a pistol at him as they continued on Chestnut Street toward Old Riley Street.
The 8-year-old told police, “My heart stopped” when he saw the pistol pointed at his dad.
Hammond was a passenger in the Jeep, which also contained the driver and the driver’s infant son, according to the report.
He told police someone else honked their horn, not the Jeep, the report said.
Hammond accused the Ford’s driver of “yelling and cursing” while driving alongside of the Jeep. The Jeep turned into the driveway of McDonald’s near the mall.
Hammond claimed that the Ford was waiting for the Jeep when it exited the McDonald’s parking lot.
He said he was concerned about the safety of the Jeep’s driver and his child due to the man’s behavior.
Hammond allegedly said he showed his pistol to the man in the Crown Victoria as they were traveling down Chestnut Street.
An officer told Hammond that if feared for his safety, he should have called 911 instead of brandishing a firearm, the report said.
If convicted, Hammond faces up to five years in prison for the felony offense.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The owner of a bail bonding company in Orangeburg says someone has locked him out of his computer system and has been stealing payments meant for the business.
He says $8,300 has been stolen so far.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD