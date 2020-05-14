North man accused of pistol-whipping woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A North man is accused of pistol-whipping a woman.

“This individual struck this victim so many times with a pistol, she had to be taken to the emergency room. And for what? A missing speaker?” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“He’ll be given plenty of time to think about what he’s done,” Ravenell said.

Leon Evans, 40, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified by North police around 11 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had been assaulted, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

North police said they were responding to the sound of gunshots and discovered the woman.

The woman said she went to a Webster Street residence to buy narcotics but left after discovering a man having sex with another female, the report said.

She waited until the woman left, watching as the other woman allegedly took the man’s Bluetooth speaker.