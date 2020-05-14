North man accused of pistol-whipping woman

A North man is accused of pistol-whipping a woman.
“This individual struck this victim so many times with a pistol, she had to be taken to the emergency room. And for what? A missing speaker?” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“He’ll be given plenty of time to think about what he’s done,” Ravenell said.
Leon Evans, 40, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified by North police around 11 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had been assaulted, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
North police said they were responding to the sound of gunshots and discovered the woman.
The woman said she went to a Webster Street residence to buy narcotics but left after discovering a man having sex with another female, the report said.
She waited until the woman left, watching as the other woman allegedly took the man’s Bluetooth speaker.
Having obtained the narcotics, the woman said the man accused her of taking the speaker, the report said. She alleged the man beat her in the head and face with a pistol.
The woman said she fled the residence as the man began firing shots into the air, which drew the attention of police.
Bond was set on Evans at $10,000 during a hearing on Thursday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.