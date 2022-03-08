North man accused of injuring 2 children; 7-year-old has brain, heart, bone injuries

A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.

Chester Saylor Jr., 32, of Jeffcoat Bridge Road is charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a 7-year-old boy, according to a warrant. Saylor was already out on bond on the same charge in a 2018 incident involving a different child.

“The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“These children suffered appalling injuries,” Ravenell said.

A warrant claims the 7-year-old has “multiple broken bones and injuries to his brain and heart.”

The child has over 42 injuries, according to S.C. Department of Social Services Investigations Supervisor Emily Taylor.

“The majority of those injuries are everlasting,” Taylor said during a Tuesday arraignment hearing.

Saylor is not the father of the injured child, according to Sheriff’s Office victims advocate Zea Folk.

The mother of the injured child, 30-year-old Numbria Shanice Lewis, was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of unlawful neglect of a child. The Blythewood woman has been released on $65,000 bond.

The charges stem from a Dec. 28 incident.

Lewis claimed that when she picked up her son from Saylor’s home, the child “had multiple cuts and bruises all over his body along with two broken arms, a broken leg and multiple cigarette burns covering his body from his stomach to his butt,” according to the sheriff’s office incident report.

She claims that Saylor hit her in the face several times as she tried to flee. She also alleged that he followed her vehicle, but they were ultimately able to reach a hospital.

During Saylor’s arraignment, Sheriff’s Office Inv. Andrew Hayes said it took months to locate Saylor. The U.S. Marshal’s Service took him into custody Tuesday.

Saylor said, “I raised two kids and I don’t need to be hit with this.”

“I was at work when the police came to get me,” he said.

Saylor also noted, “I have a newborn baby on the way.”

He asked the court to consider letting him free but order him to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday explained that Saylor was already out on bond for an alleged violent offense when officers took him into custody.

A circuit judge may consider setting bond at a later date.

In the 2018 incident, a 2-year-old child was transferred to the Augusta Burn Center after the lower half of his body was scalded with bath water while in a tub, according to the sheriff’s office.

Physicians also discovered the child had a broken bone that appeared to be healing.

A charge of unlawful neglect of a child remains pending against that child’s mother, too. Asia Sharmaine Perry, 30, Columbia is out on bond.

Taylor said the 7-year-old boy and the child from the 2018 incident remain in foster care.

Saylor faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.

