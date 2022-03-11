North man accused of fleeing deputies; suspect charged with endangering teen in truck

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 46-year-old North man is accused of fleeing from deputies while a 13-year-old was in the passenger’s seat of his truck.

Jason Jessie Callahan, of 5431 Salley Road, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, use of license plate on vehicle other than issued, child endangerment, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI, failure to stop for blue lights and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

A man reported that he and Callahan exchanged words about a woman on Wednesday afternoon. The man followed Callahan to Callahan’s home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man claimed Callahan jumped out of his truck and pointed a handgun at him.

Callahan then allegedly fired the gun into the woods about six to eight times to “scare him,” according to an incident report.

A woman videoed the incident and showed it to deputies.

Deputies went to Iva Road, right behind Callahan’s house, to look for shell casings. As they did, Callahan’s truck approached the scene.

One deputy remained at the scene while the other deputy pursued the truck.

The pursuing deputy activated his blue lights and radioed to the other deputy that the truck drove into the woods.

A short while later, a 13-year-old male emerged from the woods and approached the deputy on Iva Road.

The teen asked the deputy if he could call his mother.

He told the deputy that he was riding in Callahan’s truck when Callahan drove into the woods, parked and turned off the lights.

He claimed Callahan told him to get out of the truck and to run.

The teen alleged that Callahan also ran into the woods.

Deputies found Callahan’s truck, unlocked and with the engine running.

Between the driver’s seat and center console, deputies claimed they found a .40-caliber semi-automatic Smith & Wesson handgun.

Deputies took Callahan into custody on Friday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set Callahan’s bond at $6,380 and released him on his personal recognizance.

She ordered him to not drive until his suspension is cleared and not to get into any trouble.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

In an unrelated report, a Holly Hill man reported on Thursday that someone stole his vehicle and burglarized his Old State Road home while he was out of town.

The man left his inoperable, 2003 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee unsecured with the keys inside of it, the report said.

He also believes someone burglarized his home by entering through the pet door.

The back door of the home was ajar, he told deputies.

The following items were missing: a Savage rifle, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Marlin 336 rifle, a Winchester 30-30 rifle, a 60-inch flatscreen television, an orange and white Stihl trimmer, an orange and white Stihl chainsaw and several titles for vehicles and boats.

The value of the stolen items is $7,700.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.