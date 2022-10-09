North burglar gets probation, rehab

A 39-year-old North man pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary during a recent term of court.

Jeffery Tray Appleton, of 456 Salem Branch Road, was originally charged with first-degree burglary, but pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.

Circuit Judge Diane Shafer Goodstein sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, which includes the successful completion of Sober Living America inpatient treatment.

Goodstein also ordered Appleton to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend either Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous not fewer than three times weekly.

She ordered Appleton to remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until bed space became available at the treatment center.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Appleton’s charges stem from a Jan. 18 incident. A North Road man reported that someone stole items from his unlocked workshop and two unlocked vehicles.

The stolen items included: a 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weed trimmer, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit.

Appleton’s warrants claim, “When law enforcement arrived at his house on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Jeffrey Appleton was found hiding in his house and in possession of nearly all of the victim’s stolen items that were taken less than 11 hours earlier. Once confronted with the allegations, Jeffery Appleton provided a video-recorded statement that was irrational and implausible that his alibi witness denied.”

Appleton has two or more prior burglary convictions.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Keyshawn Anathian Wright, 22, of 4853 Meadow Sweet Drive, Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Circuit Judge Walton J. McLeod IV sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to two days in prison and gave him credit for time served.

• Malik Tavon Sanders, 25, of 1191 Waring Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to one year of probation.

Dickson gave him credit for having already served seven days in jail.

• Randy Sanders, 45, of 117 Weatherford Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and two counts of injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals with damage valued less than $5,000.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Sanders credit for having already served two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

• Ernest Sexton, 36, of 31 Wren Street, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 60 days the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to 18 months of probation.

Dickson gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

He stipulated that Sexton may serve his jail time on weekends and that his GPS monitor may be removed.

• Christopher Lakever Smith, 26, of 521 Indian Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery.

• Zachary Smith Jr., 46, of 540 Shuler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

• Harry A. Summers, 40, of 54 Maple Avenue #6, Hempstead, New York, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.

Dickson sentenced him to 13 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 207 days in jail.