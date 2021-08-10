No one injured when houses, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
No one sustained any injuries during two separate shootings in Orangeburg on Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, around 11:50 p.m., someone opened fire into a Gold Drive home.
The homeowner told deputies she went down to the floor and watched as drywall and wood splintered as shots rang out.
She told deputies she was asleep when she heard about seven gunshots and then immediately went to the floor.
This was the fourth time someone has shot into her residence, she told deputies.
Video surveillance showed an older model silver Dodge Charger approach the residence around 11:41 p.m. while someone in the rear right seat appeared to be firing a rifle, the incident report states.
The vehicle then sped away.
Deputies located 10 shell casings in the roadway.
The home suffered about $1,000 in damages.
Then on Tuesday around 4 a.m., a Coleman Avenue woman heard about five to seven gunshots in the side lot beside her home.
When she got out of bed, she noticed her son’s bedroom window and vanity were shattered.
In addition, bullets pierced through the woman’s Honda Accord by shattering the rear window and damaging the headliner.
The damages to the house are estimated at $1,000 and those to the vehicle at $3,000.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
In unrelated reports:
- Someone broke into two vehicles parked on Dragstrip Road in Orangeburg on Sunday.
The owners of the vehicles reported the thefts on Monday.
Someone stole a black Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun out of a 2014 black Dodge Challenger. The gun is valued at $300.
Someone also stole a Michael Kors watch and a gold lion head ring out of a 2020 Dodge Charger.
The value of the jewelry is $2,250.
- Someone stole a black 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun out of a 2020 blue Toyota Camry that was parked in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, located at 2526 Old Edisto Drive in Orangeburg, on July 17.
The owner of the firearm reported it stolen on Monday.
The gun is valued at $350.
- Someone stole a 2001 tan Toyota Camry parked at L&L Tire, located at 1045 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg, on Monday just before 3 p.m.
The vehicle’s owner told deputies that employees witnessed someone speeding away in the vehicle.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
