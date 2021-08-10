No one injured when houses, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

No one sustained any injuries during two separate shootings in Orangeburg on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, around 11:50 p.m., someone opened fire into a Gold Drive home.

The homeowner told deputies she went down to the floor and watched as drywall and wood splintered as shots rang out.

She told deputies she was asleep when she heard about seven gunshots and then immediately went to the floor.

This was the fourth time someone has shot into her residence, she told deputies.

Video surveillance showed an older model silver Dodge Charger approach the residence around 11:41 p.m. while someone in the rear right seat appeared to be firing a rifle, the incident report states.

The vehicle then sped away.

Deputies located 10 shell casings in the roadway.

The home suffered about $1,000 in damages.

Then on Tuesday around 4 a.m., a Coleman Avenue woman heard about five to seven gunshots in the side lot beside her home.