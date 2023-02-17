A circuit judge refused to release two people accused of trafficking a 7-year-old girl from jail.

The decision came Friday during a hearing that shed more light on the accusations against the child’s mother and an Orangeburg businessman, including claims that the man was researching flights to the Philippines.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein denied bond for John Richard “Ricky” Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg. He is charged with one count each of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of 3920 Homestead Road, Bowman, is charged with one count of first-offense trafficking a person under the age of 18, three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and one count of intimidating a witness. Goodstein revoked her bond.

Williams and Westbury were taken into custody on Jan. 6. Westbury was released on personal recognizance bond while Williams was being held without bond while he awaited a hearing before a circuit judge.

Westbury was allowed to have visits with her daughter, as long as they were supervised by the S.C. Department of Social Services.

During the first supervised visit following Westbury’s arrest, she allegedly asked her daughter if she wanted to send her and Williams to prison.

SLED took Westbury into custody on Jan. 13 and charged her with intimidation of a witness. Her bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. Westbury posted bond that afternoon, although she was ordered to be outfitted with a GPS monitor.

The 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked the court to revoke Westbury’s bond on the charge of intimidating a witness.

At Friday’s hearing, Westbury’s public defender, Peggy Hinds, told the court that Westbury, “Just wanted to know if (her daughter) truly knew what was going on.”

“I don’t think that rises to the level of intimidating a witness,” Hinds told the court.

Goodstein disagreed.

“I think that is precisely intimidation of a witness,” Goodstein said.

Hinds also told the court that Westbury has been cooperating with law enforcement.

“She’s doing everything she can to move the case forward,” Hinds said.

Goodstein ordered Westbury not to have any access to the internet while she’s housed in jail. She said Westbury can meet virtually with a mental health counselor, if she’d like, but that she must be supervised during that virtual visit.

SLED alleges that Williams solicited Westbury’s 7-year-old daughter for sex acts in exchange for money – around $200 to $500.

The agency also alleges that Williams and Westbury engaged in sexual activity with each other while Westbury’s daughter and 5-year-old son were present.

Williams’ attorney, Bakari Sellers, asked the court on Friday to consider setting his client’s bond, require him to wear a GPS monitor and place him under house arrest.

Sellers said Williams has a brain tumor and must take specific medication. He claims Williams is not receiving necessary medication while he’s being held in jail and needs to visit an endocrinologist for care.

Sellers told the court that Williams has owned two Orangeburg businesses since 1983.

He also noted that Williams is married and has three adult children from his first marriage.

Sellers also noted that Williams believes that Westbury’s 7-year-old daughter is also his biological daughter.

“We don’t know for a fact, but we’ll do due diligence,” Sellers said.

Williams doesn’t have a criminal record. He’s also a former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor Kelly A. LaPlante told the court that there are concerns about Williams being a flight risk. She asked the court to deny his bond.

SLED began investigating claims made by Westbury’s 7-year-old daughter back on Dec. 21, 2022, LaPlante said.

The girl, while visiting a juvenile cousin in Anderson County, allegedly disclosed that Williams was engaging in sex acts with her for money, LaPlante said on Friday.

Those alleged sex acts occurred in Orangeburg County at Westbury’s home in Bowman.

Williams and Westbury knew that SLED began its investigation, LaPlante said. On Dec. 24, Williams allegedly used his phone to conduct searches on Google for “non-extraditable countries” and “cheap flights to the Philippines.”

LaPlante also claims phone records show that Westbury used a friend’s phone to call Williams on Dec. 26.

She claims during that call, “A plan was concocted by Williams how they were going to say that this was his child and that he was paying child support.”

During the same call, Williams allegedly told Westbury that law enforcement would try to get her to change her story.

LaPlante also claims that Westbury sent a text message to Williams on Dec. 20, asking him to visit the next day.

Williams said he could and asked if Westbury’s 7-year-old daughter would also be there, LaPlante said.

Westbury allegedly replied that her daughter would be there.

“Make sure you ask her if she will,” Williams responded, according to investigators.

LaPlante told the court that the case remains under investigation and that agents are looking at an additional allegation against Williams.

LaPlante said SLED interviewed the Westbury’s 5-year-old son. He allegedly told investigators that he saw Williams and his sister go into rooms and the door was closed behind them.

Under Goodstein’s order, Williams and Westbury are prohibited from contacting each other, even through third-parties.

They are not allowed to be in contact with any minor children.

If Williams is convicted on his most serious charge, he faces up to life in prison.

If Westbury is convicted on her most serious charge, she faces up to 15 years in prison.