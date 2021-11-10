No bond for Orangeburg murder suspect; shooting occurred at memorial balloon release for child

A circuit court judge has refused to set bond on a man accused of killing someone at a memorial balloon release for a 2-year-old.

Robert Jamison III, 40, of 472 Sullens St., is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Lenard Lamonte Demore

Demore died at a memorial event in the 300 block of Jamison Street on Oct. 16.

“What’s really ironic about this case is the reason why everybody was at this residence is because there was a small 2-year-old child that had recently died from a shooting incident. An innocent child that been shot and they were doing some sort of balloon release at the incident location,” 1st Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott said during Wednesday’s bond hearing.

“It’s just really senseless,” Scott said.

The memorial was held to honor Zy'on Sa’eed Randolph, of Russell Street, who died on Monday, Oct. 11. While an autopsy showed the 2-year-old died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his head, Randolph’s death is still under investigation.

Witnesses alleged that Jamison, whose nickname is Third, went to his truck during the memorial and retrieved an “AR-style rifle,” holding it down by his right side as he approached Demore.