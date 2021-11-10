No bond for Orangeburg murder suspect; shooting occurred at memorial balloon release for child

A circuit court judge has refused to set bond on a man accused of killing someone at a memorial balloon release for a 2-year-old.
Robert Jamison III, 40, of 472 Sullens St., is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Lenard Lamonte Demore
Demore died at a memorial event in the 300 block of Jamison Street on Oct. 16.
“What’s really ironic about this case is the reason why everybody was at this residence is because there was a small 2-year-old child that had recently died from a shooting incident. An innocent child that been shot and they were doing some sort of balloon release at the incident location,” 1st Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott said during Wednesday’s bond hearing.
“It’s just really senseless,” Scott said.
The memorial was held to honor Zy'on Sa’eed Randolph, of Russell Street, who died on Monday, Oct. 11. While an autopsy showed the 2-year-old died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his head, Randolph’s death is still under investigation.
Witnesses alleged that Jamison, whose nickname is Third, went to his truck during the memorial and retrieved an “AR-style rifle,” holding it down by his right side as he approached Demore.
One of the witnesses told law enforcement officers that she yelled at Jamison not to shoot because there were children in the area, Scott said.
Scott quoted another witness who allegedly told investigators, “When I jump out the truck and I seen Third shoot, I was trying to figure out why Third had that big black gun.”
Witnesses claimed Jamison left the scene after the shooting and tossed a liquor bottle out of the window as he drove off, Scott said.
Jamison’s cousin, Tony Grant, addressed the court.
“By character, this is not Robert Jamison III. He’s a protectionist by character. This is who he’s always been. He doesn’t bother anybody. Everyone who knows him knows this,” Grant said.
Grant said he and Jamison were raised as brothers by Jamison’s mother.
“He’s worked from the day he graduated from high school,” Grant said.
“He’s always had a job. It’s what was taught to us in our family,” he said.
Grant said most of the family joined the military after high school, but Jamison remained in Orangeburg and takes care of his mother.
“It’s very unfortunate the situation occurred,” Grant said.
Jamison’s attorney, Jerry L. Finney Sr., said Jamison’s employer was holding his position so he could return to work if bond was granted.
Finney claimed Jamison fired the weapon in self-defense.
Both Finney and Scott agreed that Jamison called law enforcement after he left the scene of the shooting.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson denied Jamison’s bond and stipulated he’d reconsider in six months once attorneys had a chance to review further details in the case.
If Jamison is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
