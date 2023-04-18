The registered sex offender accused of trying to kill a state trooper and a Bamberg County deputy on Sunday will remain in jail until his case is heard in court.

Derrick Edward Gathers, 37, of Augusta, Ga. is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights

He appeared virtually before Bamberg County Magistrate Richard Threatt on Tuesday.

Gathers appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as Threatt read his charges in court.

Those charges stem from a traffic stop initiated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 78, on the edge of Denmark, near Best Friend Avenue.

As Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier approached the Mazda SUV allegedly driven by Gathers, the driver presented a pistol and shot the trooper in the side of his face, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Warrants also accuse Gathers of shooting at Bamberg County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwayne Duckson.

Frazier and Duckson returned fire, with bullets striking the SUV.

Other officers pursued the SUV until it crashed into a home in Branchville. Gathers was treated by medics and transported to the hospital, where he stayed until he was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center at 1:59 p.m. Monday.

The Bamberg County courtroom on Tuesday was filled to standing room only with law enforcement officers in support for Frazier and Duckson.

Frazier attended the hearing virtually from his hospital room where he’s undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Capt. Q.M. Brown adjusted his electronic device so Frazier could be seen.

“I’m not going to ask you to say anything,” Threatt said to Frazier. “Let me know if you can hear me.”

Frazier waved in response.

Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller told the court that Gathers has an extensive record with multiple felony convictions in New York and pending charges in Georgia.

Miller described Gathers a danger to the community.

Miller asked the court to deny setting Gathers’ bond.

Threatt agreed.

Gathers has an extensive record that dates back to 2005 in Broome County, New York.

On Dec. 20, 2005, he was convicted of third-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act there.

He is a registered sex offender. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry, Gathers’ aliases include: “Assassin,” “Tiger” and “Tragedy.”

Miller told the court that Gathers has a warrant for his arrest in Georgia. His pending charges in Richmond County, Ga. include:

• An April 29, 2020 arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony

• A June 21, 2022 arrest for reckless driving, driving on wrong side of the roadway, improper use of central lane, expired tag, operating vehicle without a license, driving without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

In the meantime, Frazier continues to improve as he receives treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety said it’s not known how long Frazier will be hospitalized, but that he’s making progress and has been talking with friends and family.

If Gathers is convicted on his Bamberg County charges, he faces up to 60 years in prison if sentenced to consecutive terms for two attempted murder charges.