No active shooter at North Road Walmart

There was no active shooter at Walmart on North Road on Wednesday morning, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.

Rumors began to circulate on social media and across the Orangeburg area that a gunman was inside of the business at midmorning.

Williams said deputies received a call around 9:40 a.m. by individuals in Walmart reporting that a man was inside of the business, “acting strange and carrying a book bag and making threats towards employees that he would shoot.”

Deputies arrived on the scene in less than five minutes, Williams said.

They located the man in question.

Williams said the man did not possess a firearm.

He’s currently been charged with public disorderly conduct, Williams said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.