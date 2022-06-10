New ODPS director unveils 20-point plan; mayor: Austin focused on making community safe

“What a joy it is to be home,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director the Rev. Charles Austin said during a Friday morning press conference.

Austin accepted the offer to serve as the department’s permanent chief on Wednesday. He’d been working as the interim chief since late September 2021.

“This is an exciting day for the city of Orangeburg,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

City officials launched a national search for a permanent leader for the department following the retirement of former director Mike Adams. Evering reported 28 people applied for the position.

Evering noted that Austin is well-respected by ODPS officers.

During Friday’s press conference, Austin outlined a 20-point plan to transform the city’s public safety department.

“I have a vested stake in the wellbeing of the revitalization and economic development of the City of Orangeburg,” Austin said.

His late wife was an Orangeburg native and their children attended local schools.

“People want to know that their communities are safe and secure. They want to know that we have the capabilities of providing police service and fire service that are second to none,” he added.

Austin’s plan to transform ODPS includes:

• Reorganizing the department and establishing a chain of command for the police and fire divisions.

• Developing career pathways for professional growth and development.

• Developing a cadre of fire engineers who will serve as the fire investigation unit led by the fire marshal’s office.

• Creating satellite offices in five of the city’s sectors.

• Developing and implementing a technology plan comprised of drones, fixed cameras and enhanced license plate readers.

• Purchasing a new, state-of-the-art communication system that is compatible with the Orangeburg County communication system.

• Hiring 10 additional patrol personnel to increase citywide coverage and additional fire personnel to attain the optimal ISO rating.

• Conducting monthly “Dialog with the Director” sessions with citizens.

• Establishing a citizens advisory panel, a 501(c)(3) foundation, an ODPS Youth Explorers post, crime watch programs with other city departments, a watch care program for senior citizens and vulnerable adults, a public safety employee advisory council, “open forum” Fridays, a chaplain’s program and a mobile command unit.

Austin said the department will use its current budget to fund the goals.

The department currently has 107 officers, Austin said.

He spoke about the motto of the department: An agency of excellence serving with integrity.

“Our citizens have every right to expect that we serve with the highest level of integrity. That is not negotiable. I’m thankful our personnel have embraced that,” he said.

Austin said he has “zero tolerance for excessive use of force.

“We come to serve, not be served. We will in no way abuse the community that we serve or mistreat or disregard the community that we serve.”

He added, “On the other side of that, I will not allow the community to disrespect or abuse our officers. It’s a mutual relationship and we will go into it with mutual respect.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler praised Austin’s leadership.

“Chief Austin is focused on making our community a safe place to live and work,” he said.

