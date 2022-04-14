New magistrate sworn in; Rickenbacker ‘grateful to have the opportunity’

The newest Orangeburg County magistrate is James W. Rickenbacker.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to offer my services in this position,” the 37-year-old said Tuesday.

Rickenbacker took his magistrate’s oath at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. His wife, Donessa, held his Bible and their daughter Zoie was nearby.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash noted that Rickenbacker replaces the late Jacob Gillens, who was a part-time magistrate.

Magistrate Valerie Lawrence has been filling that position since Gillens’ death.

Lawrence has since taken a full-time magistrate’s position, following the retirement of Magistrate Sam Daily.

Rickenbacker studied at Florida A&M University, and noted his academic background in criminal justice.

For the past 10 years, Rickenbacker has worked in advocacy positions at CASA/Family Systems and serves on the board of trustees at Orangeburg County First Steps.

In remarks made after taking his oath, Rickenbacker spoke to the dozens of people who gathered for the ceremony, saying, “I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing all of us to be here today and placing me in this role.”

Rickenbacker also expressed appreciation for Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to appoint him to the position and for the recommendations of both Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman.

Rickenbacker is the son of former Orangeburg County Council Chairman John Rickenbacker and Hazel Rickenbacker. He thanked his parents and Dash for their guidance and leadership.

“Everyone in this room I consider to be family and for you to take a few minutes of your day just to come witness this, it just means the world to me,” he said.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” he added, noting that some of his teachers, church family and other community supporters were in attendance.

“It just goes to the old adage, ‘It takes a village’ – so thank you for my village,” he said.

Dash offered a bit of candid advice to the new magistrate.

“A few words of wisdom: You will inherit more sisters and brothers, cousins and nieces and nephews than you can ever imagine,” he said with a laugh.

“You won’t see them at the family reunion and you won’t see them at church, but they’re going to ‘know’ you. So just be prepared to have them call your name, ‘Judge Rickenbacker is my uncle’ or cousin,” he said.

“You’ll really enjoy this job,” Dash said.

