New judge says he’ll be fair and respectful; Taylor sworn in during Calhoun County ceremony

ST. MATTHEWS – The newest 1st Judicial Circuit judge is a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and graduate of Calhoun Academy.

“This is a proud occasion for Calhoun County and for the state of South Carolina and certainly for the administration of justice in the state of South Carolina,” Calhoun County Clerk of Court Ken Hasty told those packed into a courtroom last week.

The crowd assembled last Wednesday for the minting of the new judge for seat one in the 1st Judicial Circuit: Heath Preston Taylor.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson administered the oath to Taylor.

Dickson, who’s served since March 2009, retired on June 30. State law requires circuit judges to retire by age 72.

After taking the oath, Taylor said, “This is a bittersweet day probably for all of the lawyers in here because (Dickson) is one of the finest judges around.”

“I know I have huge shoes to fill. He’s always been humble, respectful, firm when he needed to be, passionate when he needed to be and a perfect role model of how his seat needed to be filled,” Taylor said.

Taylor, a 49-year-old lawyer, told the crowd that Dickson will likely serve as a retired active judge in the near future.

Taylor specifically addressed the dozens of attorneys who were present, saying, “I’ve spent my career doing what you do in courtrooms across the state. I’ve won a lot of cases I should’ve lost and I’ve lost cases I should’ve won, but I’ve done it on my feet in a courtroom just like all of you. That is what I think qualifies me to handle this position.”

Taylor noted he’s defended a number of civil cases, and “I’ve sort pigeon-holed myself as a DUI/criminal defense lawyer.”

“I’ve done everything from traffic cases to murder,” he noted.

“I’ll be in a different role, but I’ll still be in the trenches with you as the wheels of justice grind ever slowly,” he said.

“Despite this role, I’m still going to be the same guy. I’m still going to be driving a pickup truck,” he added.

“I understand the gravity of this position and know that my decisions will have profound consequences on real people in real cases,” Taylor added.

“I can only promise you that I will endeavor to be fair to everyone and respectful to everyone who appears before me,” he added.

“You have my word, I won’t forget what it’s like to be a lawyer,” he said.

Taylor thanked his wife, Julie, their sons – Preston and Cooper, his parents, other family members and friends for their support.

Taylor, a Sandy Run resident, has been a licensed attorney in South Carolina since 1998.

Taylor previously served as a part-time associate municipal judge for the city of West Columbia from November 2000 until December 2002.

Taylor’s term as circuit judge will expire on June 30, 2028.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, also addressed those in attendance.

“This is a special day for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties,” Hutto said.

Turning to Taylor, Hutto said, “People know you as a lot of things – son, father, husband, attorney, probably one of your favorite titles that you might lose is ‘Lawyer Taylor,’ but you’ll soon be called, ‘Judge Taylor’ and ‘Your Honor.’”

“I can’t tell you how proud we all are of the hard work you put into the course of your career and what this is going to mean for all of us,” Hutto said.

“We’re looking for somebody to be fair, impartial; somebody who’s got good intellect – all of these describe you. Maybe more importantly, we’re looking for somebody who’s patient, somebody who has good demeanor and that’s you as well,” Hutto said.

Ott recalled looking up to Taylor as a youth playing Little League baseball at the Sunny Plains community ballfield.

Ott’s father, former Rep. Harry Ott, coached Taylor in the Little League games.

“He treated me like I was one of the players,” said Russell Ott of Taylor.

“I’ve always looked up to Heath and called on him for advice and counsel from time to time,” he said.

“He’s going to make us all very proud,” he added.

Immediately following the investiture ceremony, a reception took place in Taylor’s honor at the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center. The reception was made possible by museum Director Debbie Roland, the Orangeburg County Bar Association and the Williams & Williams law firm.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.