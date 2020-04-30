New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

New coronavirus cases have been reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced 220 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,095 and those who have died to 244.
Nine of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Florence, Greenville, Lexington and Richland counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson, Greenville and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County has four more estimated cases. It now has a total of 72 reported cases, 442 estimated cases and one death.
Within Orangeburg County:
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and six estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case for a total of 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case for a total of eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added one case for a total of two cases and six estimated cases.
Bamberg County has one additional case. It now has ten reported cases, 61 estimated cases and no deaths.
The new case was reported in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
One more case has been reported in Calhoun County. It now has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code has seen its number of cases rise by one to six total cases and 37 estimated cases.
In addition, Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code has seen its number of cases rise by two to 13 total cases and eight estimated cases.
The number of cases in Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code has dropped to one confirmed case and six estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code now has 34 confirmed cases and 209 estimated cases.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.