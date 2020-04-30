New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Bamberg County has one additional case. It now has ten reported cases, 61 estimated cases and no deaths.

The new case was reported in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

One more case has been reported in Calhoun County. It now has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code has seen its number of cases rise by one to six total cases and 37 estimated cases.

In addition, Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code has seen its number of cases rise by two to 13 total cases and eight estimated cases.

The number of cases in Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code has dropped to one confirmed case and six estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code now has 34 confirmed cases and 209 estimated cases.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.