New app lets Orangeburg tipsters report anonymously

A new smartphone application launched by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety allows crime tipsters to report anonymously and convey important information directly to an officer.

“We are excited about Tips411 and what it will do to continue to join this partnership with our community,” announced ODPS Director Charles Austin Sr. at a recent press conference at the agency’s headquarters.

“We believe in strong community relationships and we believe this certainly will be another step toward improving our delivery of services and we believe the new app will help us work closely with our residents in terms of making our community as safe as it can be,” he said.

The app is available at no cost to those who use iPhone or Android devices through the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The app is called Orangeburg DPS and is facilitated through the Tips411 program.

“One of the things I’m very proud of as it relates to the Tips411 program is it will allow officers to establish communication with our residents once a tip is called in. The responding officers can contact the person calling in the tip and they can establish a two-way conversation,” he said.

“And you can certainly guarantee the anonymity of the person who’s calling,” Austin added.

“While this program is under the auspices of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, it certainly does not preclude us from receiving tips that might be helpful to other agencies,” he said.

“Any information that may be helpful to us – either to solve crimes or prevent crimes or deter crimes or assist other agencies – we certainly will make Tips411 available for that purpose,” Austin said.

Austin praised the support of City of Orangeburg Administrator Sidney Evering II and city council.

Orangeburg City Council member Liz Zimmerman Keitt said the Tips411 app is another thing that makes Orangeburg a good place to live.

“To me, having more people knowing how to connect with the Orangeburg police department, it will be a safer and healthier place for all of us to live,” she said.

“Because you have that interest with people, when everyone gets involved that’s when we get closer and safer information,” she said.

If tipsters don’t have smartphones, there are still ways for tips to be passed along to ODPS officers anonymously.

Austin said one way is by texting 847411, with keyword ODPS, followed by the tip.

The other way to report is by visiting the Tip411 reporting form on the agency’s website: https://www.orangeburg.sc.us/public-safety/tip411