New, $29 million jail opens to inmates; county says facility more secure, under budget

At the new jail, doors can been opened and closed mechanically, Young said, making it safer for jailers.

Other advantages at the new jail include the ability to shut off the water supply to individual cells, rather than the entire facility.

Young said on occasion, inmates would flood their cells at the old jail. In those instances, the water supply had to not only be shut off from the affected cell, but the entire facility.

At the new jail, that’s not the case.

The sally port, or secure entryway, at the new jail is twice the size of the one at the old facility.

A larger sally port means easier accessibility for ambulances, should any inmate need to be transferred to a hospital for medical care.

The nurses’ station at the new facility is up front now, rather than in the back. This allows inmates to have quicker health assessments during the intake process.

Young said visits to inmates remain prohibited due to COVID-19 protocol, but noted there are nearly triple the number of video slots for visits when visitations begin again.

At the old jail, there were about five or six slots, Young said.