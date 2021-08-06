Neeses woman alleges boyfriend pepper-sprayed, hit her

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses woman says she fled into a wooded area to escape her boyfriend Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The woman said the incident started when she went to get a drink during a trip to a store.

She claims her boyfriend demanded she get back into the vehicle. When she did not immediately do so, her boyfriend allegedly pepper-sprayed her.

The woman claims he then grabbed her by the front of her neck and forced her into the vehicle.

She alleges he pulled her hair and hit her with a closed fist about the head and face until they returned home.

The boyfriend’s mother arrived and asked what was going on, the report said. The woman left the house, ran to a nearby wooded area and then called law enforcement.

The woman said her boyfriend got into his vehicle and began to search for her.

She stayed on the phone until the North Police Department arrived.

The woman suffered several injuries to her face and neck area during the assault, according to the report. She did not want medical attention.