Neeses woman accused of shooting mother’s boyfriend

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses woman is accused of shooting her mother's boyfriend in the foot, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The boyfriend said the woman, her mother and daughter came to a residence around 6:11 p.m. Thursday to pick the woman’s belongings.

The woman became agitated outside of the residence, the report said. The boyfriend claimed she shoved and hit him.

He also alleged she presented a firearm and shot it in the air, prompting her mother, daughter and the boyfriend to run into the residence.

He claimed he shut the door of the residence and heard several more gunshots. Then his foot went numb.

The man said the woman then entered the residence and drove him to the EMS station on Neeses Highway.

In other incident reports:

• An Orangeburg man said he was shot at Thursday morning while he was trying to track down the person who stole his vehicle.

The Gramling Road man stepped outside of his residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He noticed his 2001 silver BMW 325 was missing.