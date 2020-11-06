Neeses woman accused of shooting mother’s boyfriend

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Neeses woman is accused of shooting her mother's boyfriend in the foot, according to a sheriff's office incident report.
The boyfriend said the woman, her mother and daughter came to a residence around 6:11 p.m. Thursday to pick the woman’s belongings.
The woman became agitated outside of the residence, the report said. The boyfriend claimed she shoved and hit him.
He also alleged she presented a firearm and shot it in the air, prompting her mother, daughter and the boyfriend to run into the residence.
He claimed he shut the door of the residence and heard several more gunshots. Then his foot went numb.
The man said the woman then entered the residence and drove him to the EMS station on Neeses Highway.
In other incident reports:
• An Orangeburg man said he was shot at Thursday morning while he was trying to track down the person who stole his vehicle.
The Gramling Road man stepped outside of his residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He noticed his 2001 silver BMW 325 was missing.
The man began to look for his stolen vehicle.
He hopped into his other vehicle to begin the search, according to the report.
While the man was pumping gas, he spotted what appeared to be his stolen BMW turning off of Russell Street and heading toward Chestnut Street. He followed the vehicle from Chestnut, up Magnolia Street onto Citadel Road.
The man tried to cut the BMW off by pulling in front of it, the report said. He said the person in the vehicle shot in his direction.
The man decided to stop following the BMW and returned to his home.
Deputies noticed a bullet was lodged in the trunk of the car.
The value of the stolen BMW is about $600.
• Catalytic converters were cut and removed from two Orangeburg County school buses Thursday night.
Someone cut through the fencing at the Orangeburg County school bus maintenance shop on Bamberg Road and stole the items, which are valued at $2,400.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.