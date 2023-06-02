A Neeses resident pleaded guilty to drug trafficking during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Collie L. Wood, 37, of 2850 Ninety Six Road, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams.

Wood was originally charged with first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams, but pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams instead.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 407 days in jail.

In other recent pleas:

• Dwayne Antonio Robinson, 45, of 134 Rapp Lane, Springfield, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. After he served 10 days, his sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

The charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana were dismissed.

• Jessica Brook Scott, 33, of 520 Fire Tower Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.

Taylor sentenced her to 53 days in jail and gave her credit for already serving that time.

• Jordan Devon Singleton, 21, of 104 Norfield Drive, Norway, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year or a $200 fine.

• Myron Jermal Thomas, 45, of Maxcy Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because he’d already served 90 days in jail, Taylor suspended his term to two years of probation. Taylor also ordered Thomas’ probation to be transferred to Georgia.

The charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a stolen pistol were dismissed.

• Gregory Harley Bishop, 64, of 1271 Dantzler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Taylor sentenced him to a $100 fine or jail for 10 days.

• Charles Brown Jr., 44, of 237 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to 16 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Dureka Shalinda Marsha Brown, 28, of 381 Bridge Street, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to forgery no dollar amount given.

Taylor sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Jason Jessie Callahan, 48, of 5431 Salley Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. He was given credit for having served 82 days in jail and the sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Callahan to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

The following charges were dismissed: unlawful carrying of a pistol, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, child endangerment, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.