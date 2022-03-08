 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neeses man: Stolen boat for sale on Facebook

A Neeses man reported seeing one of his stolen boats for sale through Facebook on Monday.

The boat was one of two that were stolen in July 2021.

The man didn’t tell law enforcement about the theft at the time because he didn’t think the boats would be located, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the boats measures 14 feet and was homemade by the man’s grandfather in the 1970s.

The man said the other stolen boat is made of fiberglass. He didn’t have additional details, but named the business that sold it to him.

The value of the boats is $500. The report didn’t say which boat was for sale through Facebook.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

