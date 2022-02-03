 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neeses man shot, killed in Chapin; co-worker accused of murder

A 21-year-old Neeses man was shot and killed following an argument on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chapin Police Department.

William Arthur Hicks Jr. was shot multiple times at Bojangles, located at 566 Columbia Avenue, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Medics transported Hicks to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead, Fisher said on Thursday.

The Chapin Police Department announced that Warren Bruce Rumph Jr., 20, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The department initially charged Rumph with attempted murder, but upgraded the charge after Hicks died.

According to Chapin police, Hicks and Rumph were co-workers at the restaurant.

Chapin Police Chief Thomas W. Griffin said, “Officers eventually determined an argument between Rumph and the victim led to the shooting.”

Chapin officers took Rumph into custody at the Bojangles shortly after the shooting, Griffin said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones,” Griffin said.

He also noted, “The Chapin Police Department is thankful for our law enforcement partners that continue to assist in this case to include the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

“The investigation is ongoing, and Chapin Police will provide updates to the community as their work continues.”

Rumph remains at the Lexington County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

Warren Bruce Rumph Jr.

Rumph

 Chapin Police Department

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

