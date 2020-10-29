Neeses man pleads guilty to forgery

Collie L. Wood Jr., 33, of 140 Opal Lane, Neeses, pleaded guilty recently to two counts of forgery valued at less than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He gave Wood credit for having already served 13 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered Wood to pay restitution.
In other pleas:
• Tyriece Lorenzo Glenn, 30, of 173 Creampuff Circle, Elloree, pleaded guilty third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 47 days in jail.
Glenn is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearm or ammunition for three years.
• Deonne Shyhme Johnson, 24, of 616 Gamebird Lane, Elloree, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $200 fine.
• Damaien Garner, 25, of 259 Jack Branch Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.
He also ordered Garner to pay restitution, stipulating that his probation term may end early once he’s paid it in full.
A grand jury indicted Garner on his original charge of first-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
• Charles Lavell Williams Jr., 26, of 125 Palm Harbor Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Avanta Turmon Mulligan, 32, of 126 Tuesday Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, ecstasy.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of nine days in jail.
• Shakiel Samuel Washington, 26, of 3941 Charleston Highway Lot 146, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.
• Herman Lamont Murphy, 29, of 140 Lendel Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, eutylone. Eutylone is similar to MDMA.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a fine of $100.
• Dayquan Sheteek Clark, 31, of 1386 Baugh Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, eutylone.
Dickson sentenced him to two years, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Clark credit for having already served 28 days in jail.
• Ernest Jamel Gladden, 30, of 345 Community Club Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.
• Stanley Chester Weber, 42, of 262 Breezehaven Street, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of crack cocaine and first-offense driving under the influence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Weber credit for having already served 17 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
• Shameka Lavonta Jones, 29, of 500 Fletcher Street, Apt. 913, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery and two counts of habitual traffic offender.
Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He stipulated “zero tolerance” for driving offenses and ordered her to not have any negative contact with law enforcement.
A grand jury indicted Jones on her original charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
• Meagan Bedgood Cheek, 33, of 1015 Princes Trace Circle, Summerton, pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to pay restitution.
• Darius Bowman Phillips, 39, of 595 Lewis Dunton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $200 fine.
A grand jury indicted Phillips on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less .10. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
• Carrie Sabrina Isenhower, 29, of 803 Nancy Road, Pelion, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He stipulated that Isenhower’s probation may end after a year if she’s remained drug-free and her probation officer recommends it.
• Harry T. Tilly Jr., 37, of 585 Resort Street, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
• Mason Tytwuan Pinckney, 24, of 735 Moseley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into motor vehicles.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
He spent 540 days in jail.
• Dell Hoover Jr., 48, of 1143 Stevenson Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to two years of probation and restitution.
• Ted Mac Varnes, 49, of 190 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and grand larceny valued more than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced Varnes to five years in prison suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered Varnes and his co-defendant to pay restitution.
Dickson further ordered Varnes to comply with mandatory drug treatment recommended by his probation officers.
The charges stem from two incidents.
On Aug. 27, 2017, Varnes stole an 18-wheeler and trailer from Site-Prep. He pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at $10,000 in that incident.
On June 24, 2018, Varnes possessed a stolen 2018 black Dodge Ram valued at $68,999, according to his indictment. He pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle in that incident.
Related to the 2018 incident, Kimberly Alice Morse, 33, of 12737 Northfield Place, North Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced her to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to pay restitution of $15,000 together with Varnes.
