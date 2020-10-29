Neeses man pleads guilty to forgery

Dickson sentenced him to two years, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Clark credit for having already served 28 days in jail.

• Ernest Jamel Gladden, 30, of 345 Community Club Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.

• Stanley Chester Weber, 42, of 262 Breezehaven Street, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of crack cocaine and first-offense driving under the influence.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Weber credit for having already served 17 days in jail.

A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

• Shameka Lavonta Jones, 29, of 500 Fletcher Street, Apt. 913, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery and two counts of habitual traffic offender.

Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.