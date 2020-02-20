Neeses man guilty of threatening Norway chief, throwing bodily fluids on Orangeburg jail officer

• Regina Lynn Padgett, 42, of 162 Eagle Run Lot 9, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence under .10 blood alcohol concentration and first-offense driving under suspension not related to DUI.

Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail and a $400 fine, suspended to probation for two years and the $400 fine.

He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.

A grand jury indicted her on the original charges of third-offense driving under the influence less than .16 blood alcohol concentration and second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI.

• Bobbie Jo Spires, 37, of 216 Lake Marion Lane, Vance, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.

Dickson sentenced her to 10 years in prison, suspended to probation for five years.

He also ordered Spires to remain under house arrest for 90 days and to pay restitution.

He ordered her not to have any contact with the victim.

He stipulated that her probation may end after 30 months.

Spires’ indictment claimed she, “did cause or allow physical injuries to be inflicted upon the child while in her care” on May 5, 2017.

