Neeses man guilty of threatening Norway chief, throwing bodily fluids on Orangeburg jail officer

A Neeses man is in prison for threatening the Norway police chief and throwing bodily fluids on an Orangeburg County Detention Center officer.
Jorico Devonte Tyler, 27, of 139 Litmon Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, throwing of bodily fluids by a prisoner on a corrections employee and threatening the life of a public official.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison.
Tyler threatened to shoot Norway Police Chief Scott Ward on April 12, 2018.
Then on April 26, 2019, Tyler threw bodily fluids on a corrections officer.
In other pleas:
• An Orangeburg man won’t serve any prison time for shooting another man’s elbow.
Devorio Malik Jamison, 27, of 306 Jamison Ave., pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Jamison credit for having already served one day in jail.
Dickson stipulated that his probation may end after two years if his probation officers recommend it.
According to his grand jury indictment, Jamison shot another man in the elbow on Nov. 25, 2018.
• Regina Lynn Padgett, 42, of 162 Eagle Run Lot 9, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence under .10 blood alcohol concentration and first-offense driving under suspension not related to DUI.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail and a $400 fine, suspended to probation for two years and the $400 fine.
He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.
A grand jury indicted her on the original charges of third-offense driving under the influence less than .16 blood alcohol concentration and second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI.
• Bobbie Jo Spires, 37, of 216 Lake Marion Lane, Vance, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.
Dickson sentenced her to 10 years in prison, suspended to probation for five years.
He also ordered Spires to remain under house arrest for 90 days and to pay restitution.
He ordered her not to have any contact with the victim.
He stipulated that her probation may end after 30 months.
Spires’ indictment claimed she, “did cause or allow physical injuries to be inflicted upon the child while in her care” on May 5, 2017.
