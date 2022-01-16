Neeses man guilty of criminal sexual conduct with minor

A 42-year-old Neeses man pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

Daniel Allen Lopez, of 2208 Slab Landing Road, entered his guilty plea before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson on Jan. 10 at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Dickson sentenced Lopez to 14 years in prison. Lopez was given credit for having already spent 316 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center from Aug. 18, 2015 until June 28, 2016.

A warrant originally charged Lopez with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim between the ages of 11 and 14, but he pleaded to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 16 years of age instead.

Court records alleged Lopez had sex with a 14-year-old child on June 25, 2015.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Jolisa Darlene Banks, 32, of 7648 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Banks credit for having already served two days in jail.

He ordered Banks to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Banks is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

Banks’ charge stems from a June 8, 2019 incident.

• Christopher Baughman, 29, of 164 Opal Lane, Neeses, pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years.

One case involved a black trailer. The other case involved three batteries.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.

A charge of receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 was dismissed at his preliminary hearing.

• Cedrick Bradley, 26, of 307 Clara Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.

Dickson sentenced him to pay a fine of $100 and all court fees by March 15 or report to jail for 30 days.

A warrant charged Bradley with first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but he pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana instead.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.