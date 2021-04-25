Neeses man guilty of assault and battery

A 24-year-old Neeses man is serving 15 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery this month before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.

Dickson sentenced Austin Tyler Lorick, of 607 Rice Street, under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 15 months of probation.

He stipulated that Lorick is not required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having any contact with his accuser.

A grand jury indicted Lorick on his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

He also faced a kidnapping charge, but then-Orangeburg County Magistrate Jacob Gillens dismissed that charge at Lorick’s preliminary hearing on April 1, 2019.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Alexander Armon Holman, 24, of 1235 Jasper Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

As part of his probation, Holman is required to complete anger management. His probation term may end early once he completes anger management.