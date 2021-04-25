Neeses man guilty of assault and battery

A 24-year-old Neeses man is serving 15 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery this month before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.
Dickson sentenced Austin Tyler Lorick, of 607 Rice Street, under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 15 months of probation.
He stipulated that Lorick is not required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having any contact with his accuser.
A grand jury indicted Lorick on his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
He also faced a kidnapping charge, but then-Orangeburg County Magistrate Jacob Gillens dismissed that charge at Lorick’s preliminary hearing on April 1, 2019.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Alexander Armon Holman, 24, of 1235 Jasper Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
As part of his probation, Holman is required to complete anger management. His probation term may end early once he completes anger management.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded to second-degree assault and battery instead.
• Andrew James Wheeler, 34, of 1061 Horseshoe Bend Road, Aiken, pleaded guilty to first-offense attempt to obtain prescription drugs by fraud.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Wheeler credit for having already served 70 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indictment said Wheeler attempted to purchase oxycodone by presenting a fraudulent prescription on Dec. 30, 2019.
• Benjamin Franklin Nix Jr., 23, of 3007 S.C. Highway 37, Williston, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Dickson gave him credit him for having already served 982 days in jail.
He ordered Nix to remain employed.
A grand jury indicted Nix on his original charge of armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.
