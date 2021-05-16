Neeses man guilty in shooting

Dickson stipulated that Crosby is to remain in custody until he enrolls as an inpatient at South Carolina STRONG.

A grand jury indicted Crosby on a charge of second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-offense third-degree burglary for one of the offenses.

In addition, the grand jury also indicted him for petit larceny, but Crosby pleaded guilty to third or subsequent conviction of property offense with felony enhancement instead.

As part of Crosby’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: criminal conspiracy, financial transaction card theft, obtaining signature under false pretenses valued at $2,000 or less, trespassing and two counts each of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Crosby pleaded guilty in 2014 to forgery and first-offense third-degree burglary.

• Richard Edward Phillips, 57, of 3558 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019 to violent second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property valued less than $2,000 and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

In a recent term of court, Dickson sentenced him to 15 years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.