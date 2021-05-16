Neeses man guilty in shooting

Akyeem Lamonte Mack, 27, of 1453 Hebron Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison during a recent term of court. After Mack serves three years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
As part of Mack’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Mack shot a man in the thigh while he was inside of a mini-van in North on Feb. 2, 2020.
Mack pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary on Dec. 8, 2012.
In other pleas:
• Harold Ernest Crosby, 42, of 2181 Charleston Highway, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent conviction of property offense with felony enhancement and two counts of second-offense, third-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to three years of probation, provided Crosby spends a minimum of two of those years in inpatient drug rehabilitation treatment at South Carolina STRONG in North Charleston.
Dickson stipulated that Crosby is to remain in custody until he enrolls as an inpatient at South Carolina STRONG.
A grand jury indicted Crosby on a charge of second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-offense third-degree burglary for one of the offenses.
In addition, the grand jury also indicted him for petit larceny, but Crosby pleaded guilty to third or subsequent conviction of property offense with felony enhancement instead.
As part of Crosby’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: criminal conspiracy, financial transaction card theft, obtaining signature under false pretenses valued at $2,000 or less, trespassing and two counts each of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
Crosby pleaded guilty in 2014 to forgery and first-offense third-degree burglary.
• Richard Edward Phillips, 57, of 3558 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019 to violent second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property valued less than $2,000 and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
In a recent term of court, Dickson sentenced him to 15 years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.
He gave Phillips credit for having served 260 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
• Shanekqua Tranese Richburg, 22, of 594 Dantzler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of second-degree domestic violence, but she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.
Dickson is allowing her to waive all court fees and fines until she’s able to return to work after her pregnancy, if she remains compliant with all mental health treatment.
• Teddy Jermaine Ravenell, 40, of 126 Bronco Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or spend 30 days in jail.
• Tyre Sean Cordy, 31, of 113 Greta Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 67 days in jail.
