Neeses man facing cocaine charges
Neeses man facing cocaine charges

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell examines items he says were removed from a Neeses home on Tuesday.

 SOURCE: OCSO

A man is facing cocaine charges after weapons and drugs were allegedly found in a Neeses home.

“We had been working this investigation for some time now, and this is the result,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Thursday.

“Some of the narcotics we located were found hidden in a child’s room,” he said.

William Bloome, 54, of Neeses was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of trafficking cocaine.

Ravenell said a narcotics surveillance operation on Bloome’s Sydney Circle residence began last year and continued for several months.

During that time, multiple controlled purchases were made through undercover personnel, Ravenell said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday that allegedly resulted in the discovery of cocaine in various locations throughout the residence.

The sheriff’s office reports drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, and eight firearms were recovered.

One of the rifles was reported stolen. The other guns will be checked in the coming days.

A substantial amount of cash was also discovered at the home.

“This operation not only took a number of firearms off the streets, but took drugs out of a little girl’s bedroom,” Ravenell said. “That last fact in itself was worth it.”

Bond was set on Bloome at $4,000.

William Bloome

Bloome
