A Neeses man is accused of shooting another man in the thigh around 12:01 a.m. Sunday, according to a North Police Department incident report and warrants.
Akyeem Lamonte Mack, 26, of 1453 Hebron Road, is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
North Police Lt. Curtis Mizell was in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of R&J Drugs monitoring the Valero gas station at 4637 Savannah Highway as it closed for the night.
A moment after midnight, Mizell heard a “muffled pop” sound come from a white minivan parked in front of the building, the report states.
A person dressed in black ran from the vehicle toward Stafford Avenue.
When Mizell reached the minivan, he saw two men sitting in the backseat. One of the men was injured.
Once Mizell got the injured man out of the minivan and onto the ground, he asked who shot him.
The man told Mizell the alleged gunman was still in the minivan, the report states.
Mizell said he ordered Mack at gunpoint to exit the minivan.
“When he emerged from the van, the subject was holding a black semi-automatic handgun in one hand (and) a knife in the other,” the report states.
Mizell said Mack placed the weapons on the ground and followed Mizell’s orders to stay on his stomach on the ground.
Mack was placed in handcuffs.
Mizell then instructed the injured man to remove his own belt and tighten it around his thigh as a tourniquet.
As the injured man and Mizell waited for EMS arrive, the injured man continued to state that Mack shot him, the report states.
Mack allegedly admitted that he meant to shoot him.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in transporting Mack to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The injured man told Mizell that he arrived at the location to pick up his girlfriend from work.
He said he went inside of the business and when he returned to the vehicle, Mack was on the backseat and holding a handgun.
He told Mizell that Mack was “acting crazy,” the report states, and he tried to take the gun away from him.
He alleged that’s when Mack shot him.
Mack pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary on Dec. 8, 2012.
If convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
On Monday morning, Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake deferred setting his bond to a circuit court judge at a later date, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.
