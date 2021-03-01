 Skip to main content
Neeses man charged in fatal Oct. crash
Neeses man charged in fatal Oct. crash

A Neeses man is facing one count of reckless homicide in connection with a fatal crash in October.

David Chavis, 59, of 314 Park St. was charged on Friday by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Bobby Hutto, 49, of 166 Cabin Road, Neeses, died in the Oct. 24 crash. Chavis was injured.

The collision occurred at 11:53 p.m. on Cabin Road, near Heritage Hall Road.

Chavis was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck and Hutto was a passenger, according to the Highway Patrol.

The truck ran off the right side of the road, ran into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and then struck a tree, the Highway Patrol said.

Chavis appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant on Friday.

She set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety. He posted bond the same day.

If Chavis is convicted of reckless homicide, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,000 and $5,000.

His driver’s license will also be revoked for five years if he’s convicted.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

