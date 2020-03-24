You are the owner of this article.
Neeses man accused of striking officer, fleeing
Neeses man accused of striking officer, fleeing

A Neeses man is accused of shoplifting socks from Family Dollar, striking an officer in the face and fleeing to the roof of a ministry building.

Officers arrested Brandon Lee Black, 27, of 4620 Neeses Highway and charged him with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

The North Police Department received a call at 1 p.m. Tuesday about a man harassing customers at 4605 Savannah Highway, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.

The responding officer noticed another person, “acting suspicious in the store and drawing suspicion from the store workers,” Shirer said.

The officer made contact with Black at the door of the store. He allegedly had packages of socks hidden in the front of his pants.

“While attempting to make the arrest, Brandon Black struck the officer in the face and took off running,” Shirer said.

Backup units from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Norway Police Department, Swansea Police Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources helped search for Black, Shirer said.

He noted that a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office tracked Black to a car lot.

Officers located Black on top of the Co-operative Ministry building, arrested him and transported him to the Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained when he fled.

After Black received medical clearance, officers transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Black faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Brandon Black

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD..

