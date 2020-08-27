 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neeses man accused of shooting cousin in foot
0 comments
breaking top story

Neeses man accused of shooting cousin in foot

{{featured_button_text}}

A Neeses man is accused of shooting his cousin in her left foot on Wednesday morning.

Jerome Rayshawn Crosby Jr., 22, of 2475 Ninety Six Road, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The woman claimed that she gave Crosby her Social Security number for a transaction, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Worried that he was trying to scam her, the cousin called Crosby and they began to argue, the report said.

Crosby allegedly drove to his cousin’s home in Livingston, exited the vehicle and shot her in the foot.

He then left the scene, witnesses said.

Crosby’s warrant alleges that he said he retrieved his firearm when he saw his cousin had a stun gun.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Crosby’s bond at $90,000 cash or surety. Crosby used a bail bondsman and posted bail.

If convicted of attempted murder, Crosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

Jerome Rayshawn Crosby

Crosby

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News