Neeses man accused of shooting cousin in foot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Neeses man is accused of shooting his cousin in her left foot on Wednesday morning.

Jerome Rayshawn Crosby Jr., 22, of 2475 Ninety Six Road, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The woman claimed that she gave Crosby her Social Security number for a transaction, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Worried that he was trying to scam her, the cousin called Crosby and they began to argue, the report said.

Crosby allegedly drove to his cousin’s home in Livingston, exited the vehicle and shot her in the foot.

He then left the scene, witnesses said.

Crosby’s warrant alleges that he said he retrieved his firearm when he saw his cousin had a stun gun.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Crosby’s bond at $90,000 cash or surety. Crosby used a bail bondsman and posted bail.

If convicted of attempted murder, Crosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.