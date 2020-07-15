Neeses man accused of sex assault with boy 17 times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Neeses man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile boy 17 times is out on bond.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Duane Todd Laird, 51, of 163 John D. Livingston Drive, on July 7. He’s charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to his arrest warrant, Laird engaged in sex acts with a boy beginning in November 2018 through February 2020.

The alleged assaults began when the boy was 13 and continued until he was 14, the warrant states.

An incident report alleges Laird assaulted the boy 17 times.

The alleged assaults occurred at various places in Orangeburg County, with the exception of one that took place in North Carolina.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set Laird’s bond at $55,000 cash or surety on July 7. He posted bail the next day.

If convicted, Laird faces up to 20 years in prison.

