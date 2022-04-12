Neeses man accused of sending obscene images

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 35-year-old Neeses man is accused of sending a woman obscene images of himself.

Joshua Cain Roberts, of 104 Henry Road, is charged with unlawfully disseminating obscenity, second-degree harassment and unlawful communication.

Warrants allege that he sent a woman photos of his private part, a video of him pleasuring himself and vulgar text messages.

The woman told deputies she attempted to block his phone number, but he allegedly obtained a new number and continued to send her unwanted messages.

Roberts posted his $11,000 bond, set by Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West, on Monday.

If convicted, Roberts faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In other reports:

• Someone shot into an occupied Banashee Circle mobile home in Orangeburg on Friday.

None of the occupants were physically harmed.

Five bullets struck the home and three of the bullets exited the rear wall.

One bullet was found in a hallway. The fifth bullet lodged in the bathroom doorframe.

Deputies found five shell casings beside a disabled vehicle nearby.

They believe the shooter shot from that location.

• Kaylah Adalle Sprinkle, 29, of 794 Macedonia Road, is facing the following charges: grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, petit larceny, malicious injury to personal property and trespassing after warning.

Warrants allege that Sprinkle stole a 2011 Lincoln MKX from a Kips Lane address in Orangeburg on March 31. The Lincoln is valued at $13,000.

When deputies recovered the SUV, the following items were missing from it: a Samsung Galaxy 12 phone, a socket set and $500 in cash.

In addition, the Lincoln’s wheel bearing was damaged.

Sprinkle was taken into custody on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, she hadn’t posted her bond, set by Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence, of $7,465.

If convicted, Sprinkle faces up to 10 years in prison.

• Someone stole electrical and plumbing supplies from the Dawsey Trailer Park, located on Dawsey Street in Cordova.

The property manager reported the theft on Monday.

The value of the stolen supplies is $8,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.