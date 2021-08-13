Neeses man accused of assaulting girlfriend

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Neeses man is accused of spraying his girlfriend with pepper spray, grabbing her by the neck and punching her, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and warrant.
Jamie Edward Strickland, 29, of 140 Opal Lane, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Wednesday.
A Neeses woman said the incident happened on Aug. 5 when she and Strickland were about to leave a store. She went to get a drink.
She claimed Strickland demanded she get back into the vehicle. When she did not immediately do so, he allegedly pepper-sprayed her.
She also claimed he grabbed her by the front of her neck and forced her into the vehicle.
She alleged he pulled her hair and hit her with a closed fist about the head and face until they returned home.
The woman ran to a nearby wooded area and then called law enforcement.
The woman suffered several injuries to her face and neck area, according to the report. She did not want medical attention.
Strickland remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
If convicted, Strickland faces up to 20 years in prison.
In other reports:
• A concerned citizen reported that occupants of two vehicles opened fire at each other around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Rowesville Road in Orangeburg.
Deputies recovered eight shell casings from the roadway.
Deputies also checked local hospitals for any patients that arrived with gunshot injuries and none were noted.
• Someone stole catalytic converters from a 1998 Ford Ranger and a 2002 Ford Ranger in the early morning hours on Thursday on Hatchery Hill Road in Cordova.
The value of the two catalytic converters is $1,500.
