Neeses man accused of assaulting girlfriend

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses man is accused of spraying his girlfriend with pepper spray, grabbing her by the neck and punching her, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and warrant.

Jamie Edward Strickland, 29, of 140 Opal Lane, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

A Neeses woman said the incident happened on Aug. 5 when she and Strickland were about to leave a store. She went to get a drink.

She claimed Strickland demanded she get back into the vehicle. When she did not immediately do so, he allegedly pepper-sprayed her.

She also claimed he grabbed her by the front of her neck and forced her into the vehicle.

She alleged he pulled her hair and hit her with a closed fist about the head and face until they returned home.

The woman ran to a nearby wooded area and then called law enforcement.

The woman suffered several injuries to her face and neck area, according to the report. She did not want medical attention.