A 30-year-old Neeses man is accused of hitting a woman’s leg with an axe and taking her car. He allegedly also stole an 85-year-old woman’s car and left her on the side of a road.

Jorico Devonte Tyler, of 139 Litman Road, is facing the following charges by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and carjacking.

The first incident occurred on May 11 at a Cold Drive home outside Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

A woman claims Tyler came to her home and asked for money. She told him no several times.

She claims Tyler then pulled an axe from his waist area and chopped her with it above her left knee.

She alleges that Tyler told her that if she didn’t give him money that he’d chop off her fingers and head.

Tyler allegedly handed her his cellphone so she could send $300 to him through an app.

After the transaction was completed, Tyler allegedly told her that he’d kill her if she called police.

She told deputies that she pleaded with Tyler to help her and let her go to the hospital.

Instead, she claims, Tyler gave her a rag so she could stop the bleeding and clean up the blood.

She alleges Tyler then took her 2008 Dodge Avenger, Nokia cellphone and Motorola cellphone.

Deputies spoke with the woman at MUSC-Orangeburg, where she was receiving treatment.

According to a separate incident report, an 85-year-old Neeses Highway woman claims Tyler rode a bicycle to her house around 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

She knew Tyler from when he and his brothers did some work at her home years before. She occasionally crossed paths with him at a local store, but hadn’t seen him a long time.

Tyler told her he wanted a drink of water, the woman said. She let him in her house to get some water.

He then asked for a ride to North, she said.

She told him that wouldn’t be a problem because she was going in that direction anyway.

They got into her 2015 white Toyota Prius and she drove Tyler to North, the report said.

As they got close to North, Tyler allegedly told her that he needed to go to Norway instead, so the woman took them there.

After they passed through Norway, Tyler allegedly directed her to turn down odd roads, she said.

They eventually reached a dirt road that didn’t have any homes on it, she said.

At that point, Tyler said he needed to get out of the car, the report said.

Once she stopped, he got out of the passenger’s seat.

She said before she knew it, Tyler allegedly opened her door, grabbed her by her left arm and dragged her out of her seat.

She claims he managed to get her car key from her hand and then took off in her car.

Tyler was taken into custody following a traffic stop where he was charged with first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If convicted, Tyler faces up to 30 years in prison.