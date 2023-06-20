Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses home was shot multiple times early Friday morning, according to an incident report.

Deputies were called out to Wire Road at 4:25 a.m. by a woman who was awakened by the sound of gunshots.

The woman dropped to the floor. She then heard a vehicle speed off, plus more gunshots.

Her two adult children were sleeping and didn’t hear the gunshots.

A deputy discovered bullet holes in the walls, windows, screen door, front door and two sofas. Also, 9 mm shell casings were found in the street.

No one was physically injured.

In other reports:

Someone reported that several shots were fired in the area near Whaley Street and Mels Court between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A family disturbance ended with no one wanting charges filed early Friday afternoon, according to a report.

The incident began when a woman went to her mother’s Orangeburg-area home seeking to have her brother removed.

The woman tried to sit down, but her brother allegedly pulled the seat away, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

An argument followed and the woman allegedly sprayed mace in the home to get everyone to go outside.

The brother’s daughter approached the woman, allegedly leading the woman to mace her niece.

The brother allegedly threw a metal chair at his sister’s Infiniti, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

The people involved said they want to work out their issues as a family, the report said.

A Holly Hill resident reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday that her black, 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from her Strong Drive yard. The keys were inside the owner’s bedroom.

The Wrangler has a yellow scratch on its passenger side running board. It’s valued at $37,000.