Neeses child shot while on couch; 11-year-old heard two bangs outside

An 11-year-old boy is recuperating after being shot in the leg while he was sitting on a couch at a Ninety Six Road near Neeses.

The incident happened around 12:14 a.m. Thursday.

The boy told deputies that he was sitting on the couch when he heard two “big bangs” go off outside, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The boy felt a sharp pain in his leg and realized he had been shot.

He was medivacked to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

Multiple witnesses provided deputies with the name of a person who they think may be responsible for the shooting.

The witnesses, however, didn’t physically see who did the shooting.

The shooting of the 11-year-old comes just five months after 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter, of McClain Street, Woodford, was shot and killed while he was sitting on a couch at home.

Hunter was shot to death on May 13 minutes after he, his mother, father and brother arrived at home following a family event.

Four males are charged with murder and other crimes in Hunter’s death. Their charges are pending.

If anyone has information about who may be responsible for shooting the 11-year-old on Ninety Six Road near Neeses, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.